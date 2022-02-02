Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Shares of CZA opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

