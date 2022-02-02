Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

SYK opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

