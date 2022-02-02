Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $119,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

EMR stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

