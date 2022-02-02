Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of YOLO stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

