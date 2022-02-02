Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$101.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

