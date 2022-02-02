Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
