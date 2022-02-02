Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.