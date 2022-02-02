Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $232.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $12,659,052. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.