Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

