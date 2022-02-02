Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $245.66 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $245.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,054 shares of company stock worth $1,219,058. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

