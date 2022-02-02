Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

