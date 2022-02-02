Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 151,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,594. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

