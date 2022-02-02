Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

