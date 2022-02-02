Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Lowered by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Equity Residential has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

