ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

ESSA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 4,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

