Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETD stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $636.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

