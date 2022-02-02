Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 144.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $299,133.91 and $6,753.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.72 or 0.07210958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

