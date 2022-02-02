Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 66.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,170,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $123,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $216.33. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,924 shares of company stock valued at $56,531,131 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

