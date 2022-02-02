Euronav (EURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

