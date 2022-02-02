Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

ES stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.