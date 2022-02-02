Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. 66,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

