Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. 1,713,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.