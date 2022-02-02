Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Critical Contrast

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exela Technologies and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and The9’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.12 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.29 The9 $100,000.00 877.91 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 306.98%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than The9.

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

