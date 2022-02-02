Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGF traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.