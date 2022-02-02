Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $88.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $88.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

XOM traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

