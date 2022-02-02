FairGame Price Reaches $0.0087 (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 127.5% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001543 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004354 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00058725 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

