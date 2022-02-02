Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Shares of 148,765 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,164,000. Elastic comprises approximately 1.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.16% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $322,883,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.