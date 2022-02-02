Falcon Edge Capital LP Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Falcon Edge Capital LP cut its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.54% of Omeros worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Omeros by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 102.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 172,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

