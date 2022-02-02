Falcon Edge Capital LP Invests $31.15 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,152,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,148,000. Pathfinder Acquisition makes up 2.4% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.31% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $294,000.

NASDAQ:PFDR opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

