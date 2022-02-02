Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 76,646 Shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,646 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Ribbit LEAP worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEAP. Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbit LEAP stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

