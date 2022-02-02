Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. 38,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

