Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 2,817,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,898. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

