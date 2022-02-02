Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FAST stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

