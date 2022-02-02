Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th.

FTHM stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fathom has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $101,557.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,303 shares of company stock worth $8,609,732. Company insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

