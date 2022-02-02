Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 431.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FURCF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FURCF opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

