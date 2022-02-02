Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Feronia Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Feronia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF)

Feronia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

