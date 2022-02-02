Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CBAOF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

