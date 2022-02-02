Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
CBAOF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.86.
About Fibra Terrafina
