Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $395,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

FULC opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.