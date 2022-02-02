Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.90 and a one year high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

