Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,431,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.10 and a 200-day moving average of $371.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.