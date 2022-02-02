Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

