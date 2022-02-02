Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.57 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $441.99 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.26 and its 200-day moving average is $472.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

