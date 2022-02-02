Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,859 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

