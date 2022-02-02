Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $39,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 205.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

