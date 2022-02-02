Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $1,724,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.