Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

