Financial Survey: RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genius Sports and RedBall Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 12.11 -$54.53 million N/A N/A RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -68.49% -33.62% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and RedBall Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 199.70%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

