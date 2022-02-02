FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

