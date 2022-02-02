FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 127 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $330.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.07 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

