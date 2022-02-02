First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

