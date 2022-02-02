First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Jeffery L. Ward Acquires 172 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $789.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $835.03. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $617.00 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.